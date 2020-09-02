KNOX COUNTY — A Corbin woman involved in an Aug. 16 incident where a man was attempting to sell her child had her first court appearance in Knox County Tuesday.
Gertrude Hinson, 26, was arraigned by Judge W.L. “Skip” Hammons in Knox County District Court Tuesday where she entered an initial not guilty plea and her bond set to $5,000 cash.
Hinson was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 16, after Kentucky State Police received a call that a man, Harry Day, 29, was attempting to sell a child at the Speedy Mart in Corbin for $2,500.
A description of Day’s vehicle and license plate were given to police and they were able to locate the white Nissan at Hinson’s home on Spider Creek Road in Corbin.
While at the residence, troopers also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the press release said. Both Hinson and Day admitted to recent use of methamphetamine earlier in the day, according to the KSP report.
Day pleaded guilty during his arraignment on Aug. 17 and was sentenced to 360 days incarceration.
Hinson was charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
On Tuesday, Hinson’s charge of possession of methamphetamine was amended to second-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified.
Hinson is due back in court on Sept. 22 for her first pre-trial conference.
