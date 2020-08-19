WKU – SCC transfer agreements bring additional academic programs to University Center of Southern Kentucky  

SOMERSET – Somerset Community College (SCC) and Western Kentucky University (WKU) signed transfer agreements last week for four academic programs to be offered in collaboration with the University Center of Southern Kentucky (UCSK).
The transfer agreements include degree completion programs in Sociology, Criminology, SKYTeach Math, and Management with a Concentration in Business Administration.
Last fall, WKU and SCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding to begin offering degree completion programs to students in Somerset and surrounding communities. These programs will expand academic options for students in the region.
“Somerset Community College is an outstanding partner, and we are thrilled to work together to enhance opportunities for adult learners in the Somerset region to complete a four-year degree,” said WKU Provost Cheryl Stevens. “WKU is committed to providing flexible, convenient degree options for students in rural communities, so this is an excellent fit.”
At the University Center of Southern Kentucky, students can complete their bachelor's degree close to home by earning an associate degree with SCC and then completing their bachelor's degree with WKU.
“We have a long-standing relationship with WKU and this is another opportunity for students to progress with their education while staying close to home. I am excited about these programs as they give our communities options for much needed disciplines for our area and help to grow our region. This is another example of why the UCSK was developed two years ago with the assistance of Congressman Hal Rogers,” stated SCC President Carey Castle.
Classes are available online or through a hybrid format which combines in-person and online course delivery. Students have access to WKU resources, including academic advising, admissions support, and financial aid counseling.
For information about programs offered at SCC, visit www.somerset.kctcs.edu or contact the University Center office 606-451-6667 or e-mail sccuniversitycenter@kctcs.edu.
