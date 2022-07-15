Despite no longer issuing driver’s licenses, the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks remain deeply committed to the mission of organ donation and transplantation.
The Circuit Clerks created the Trust For Life (TFL), a 501c3 non-profit organization in 1992 to raise dollar donations for education about the vital need for organ donation when the mission was not as commonly discussed as it is today. Since then, the TFL has raised and invested over $18 million in organ donation education in Kentucky.
Their efforts have resulted in millions of people saying “YES” to organ donation and a dramatic increase in organ transplants. Most people register as an organ donor when they get a driver’s license. Since 2006 when the online Kentucky Organ Donor Registry was created, the Circuit Clerks have added over 2 million names to the Registry.
Although it started as the charitable project of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks, TFL has become a national-award winning nonprofit for excellence in organ donation education. In addition to the vital support of the Circuit Clerks, TFL has mission-focused strategic partners, like Kosair Charities, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Donate Life America, and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates as well as outside philanthropic contributors and volunteers who support this public education to save lives.
“Our vision is to have a world where no one waits for a lifesaving transplant. Today, people wait months and years for their gift of life," TFL Executive Director Shelley Snyder said. "Like all organizations, we must be nimble and adjust to the everchanging landscape. We are confident in this next chapter, with the support of our Board and partners statewide, that we will continue to grow and save more lives than ever.”
There are no age or health limits, so everyone can register as a lifesaving donor. For more information about organ, tissue and cornea donation or to register as a donor, please visit donatelifeky.org.
