TRI-COUNTY – The Tri-County is expected to see heavy snow Thursday, with a Winter Storm Warning given by the National Weather Service in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Thursday.
As of press time Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky was predicting 4 to 7 inches in the Tri-County.
The warning said travel would become difficult and hazardous conditions would impact the Thursday evening commute.
In anticipation of the winter weather, Corbin Independent Schools were closed for Thursday and Friday, and Laurel County Public Schools, Knox County Public Schools, Williamsburg City School and Whitley County School District had announced closing Thursday.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 crews were ready for winter weather duty with more than 13,500 tons of salt on hand, combined with more than 70 snow plows, salt spreaders and other equipment ready in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie and Whitley counties.
Since October, district crews have been inspecting snow plows, calibrating salt-spreading equipment and developing snowstorm response procedures to keep District 11 state roads passable during inclement weather.
“Our District 11 staff is ready to respond and have plans in place for the upcoming winter weather event,” Chief District Engineer Chris Jones said. “Crews have been out pre-treating today in preparation. Motorists should use caution if on the roadways during the winter weather event, and continue to monitor the weather conditions throughout this evening and Thursday.”
The KYTC mission is to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors and priority routes, a press release said. "When bad weather hits, crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads using a priority system based on the amount and nature of traffic within each individual county," the release from KYTC explained. "Priority A routes include major through routes and are those most heavily traveled. Priority B routes include other important, but lesser traveled, state routes. Other roads fall into Priority C."
Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Commander Captain Paul Blanton reminded motorists to wear their seat belts, slow down, leave more space between cars and prep their car with the necessary supplies in the event they were to become stranded.
“I encourage Kentuckians to avoid any unnecessary travel when road and weather conditions are dangerous,” said Blanton. “If travel is necessary, I urge you to review road conditions before you leave, clear your windows and mirrors and be patient.”
In addition to the roadway reminders, KSP is asking citizens to refrain from dialing 9-1-1 to obtain road and weather conditions.
"Our radio rooms experience a high number of calls from citizens inquiring about road conditions. It’s important we leave the lines open for individuals who are experiencing real emergencies,” Capt. Blanton said.
London Laurel Rescue Squad posted on social media the following tips.
It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, keep the following in your car:
-portable cellphone charger, and extra batteries.
-Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets.
-Windshield scraper, shovel.
-Flashlight with extra batteries.
-Water and snack food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.