TRI-COUNTY — The anticipated winter weather showed up fast and furious on Thursday afternoon, leaving many in the Tri-County battling the snow and traffic around lunch time to make it home.
Several businesses closed early Thursday as well as government offices, and all schools had closed for the day. Friday saw all schools, government offices and many businesses remain closed as roads remained hazardous.
Throughout the Tri-County, the National Weather Service had reports anywhere from 4.5 inches to 8 inches of snow. Many used the snow as an opportunity to head out to the nearest hill for some sledding, while other enjoyed building snowmen and snowball fights.
Law enforcement reported several crashes throughout Thursday afternoon and evening as the snow fell.
Interstate 75 southbound was shut down for a time period on Friday morning after a multi-commercial vehicle crash near the 15 mile marker. Traffic was rerouted off exit 25 in Corbin during that time.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday evening and the Kentucky National Guard was assisting with the interstate closures Thursday afternoon and evening north of the Tri-County.
Warmer temperatures melted the snow Saturday and Sunday, leaving flooding as the new issue on Sunday.
Freezing temperatures Sunday night and Monday morning resulted in icy roads and schools closed again.
The National Weather Service has a flood advisory in effect through Wednesday morning for the Cumberland River in Williamsburg and Barbourville.
At 6 a.m. Monday the river was at 15.7 feet Williamsburg. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Action stage is 17 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet.
