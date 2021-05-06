Winners named of Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament

Pictured are first place winners - Terry Ledford and John Detherage with Knox County UNITE Coalition Chair Claudia Gibson Greenwood. | Photo contributed

Knox County UNITE hosted its 15th annual Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, May 1, at Laurel Lake, Grove Marina. The morning began with temperatures in the 30s and many eating breakfast at the Marina. Fifty-five registrants enjoyed a beautiful day of fishing while supporting Knox County UNITE. The mission is to implement youth activities and education in hopes of keeping youth from misusing drugs.

The winners of the day were as follows:

Total Weight

1st Place – 18.25 lbs. – Terry Ledford and John Detherage

2nd Place – 16.80 lbs. – Jason Lake and Dave McAdams

3rd Place – 12.29 lbs. Bryan Boggs and Joshua Boggs

Big Small Mouth

4.58 lbs. – Tanner Owens and Justin Rose

Big Large Mouth

4.30 lbs. – Donnie Owens and Don Owens

Trash Fish

3.87 lbs. – Michael House and Dewayne Drummonds

