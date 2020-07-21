CORBIN — The GFWC-Ossoli Club of Corbin 77th May Day Queens’ race has officially concluded and the winners have been named. Shelby Wilson has won the title of May Day Queen 2020 and Lynnlee Pratt will be crowned the 2020 Tiny Queen.
May Day 2020 Queen Shelby Wilson is the 16-year-old daughter of Mike Wilson and Amber Wilson.
First runner up is Brooke Elliott. She is the 16-year-old daughter of Bryan and Barbara Elliott.
Second runner up is Chloe Elizabeth Siler she is the 16-year-old daughter of Matthew Siler and Catherine Siler.
Third runner up is Taylor Vaughn she is the 15-year-old daughter of Stephen and Sandra Vaughn.
Fourth runner up is Carlie McArthur she is the 15-year-old daughter of Rob and Lynn McArthur.
Rounding out the court is Kayla Curry, Raynah Kelsch, Emily Marcum, and Chloe Price
The 77th Tiny May Day Queen is Lynnlee Ann Mercedes Pratt. She is the 6-year-old daughter of Brandon and Whitney Pratt.
The tiny court is Lynnlee Crawford, Alivia Mayo, Bella Middleton and Lorelie Pratt.
The May Day Festival is a time honored tradition in Corbin. The Ossoli Club of Corbin invites you to join in celebrating the hard work by all the candidates at the parade which will take place on Sunday, July 26 in downtown Corbin at 4 p.m. The parade will start at Corbin High School, go down Main Street, and then Master Street. Please come out and support the girls and our community. We do ask that you follow all social distancing guidelines.
