WHITLEY COUNTY — Currently serving as the interim Whitley County Clerk, Carolyn Willis has won the 2020 primary election for the office of Whitley County Clerk.
In an election like no other, 5,154 voters showed support for Willis. Her opponent Terry ‘TJ’ Hamblin received 2,015 votes.
Willis has worked as a deputy clerk for over 25 years and is a member of the Kentucky Clerk’s Association.
On Tuesday she was overcome with emotion, telling the Times-Tribune she feels very honored and blessed knowing how the community turned out for her.
Willis said she received numerous comments from citizens thanking her for her helpfulness during her many years of service. She admitted she was overwhelmed with the comments of support that poured in during the campaign.
“It made me feel so proud to hear that my dedication, to my job which I love — the people noticed and they were coming out for me,” Willis said. “The feeling is overwhelming.”
She said she truly loves her job and is blessed by so many including the lord, the people, her family and her employees.
“I’m overjoyed,” she said. “I don’t mean to be so emotional but when you feel as blessed as I do it’s a wonderful day for me.”
Focusing on “customer satisfaction, efficient, fast and friendly service,” Willis plans to take the office forward she said, staying on top of the new changes that are coming in.
Willis, with knowledge of the job and what it entails, plans to continue to build on the rapport she has created over the last 25 years — serving the county and making their needs her first priority.
Before the primary election, Willis was appointed by Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. after Kay Schwartz retired following 44 years of hard work and service to the county.
