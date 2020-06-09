Willis brings over 25 years of experience as a deputy clerk

WHITLEY COUNTY CLERK — “I am a family-oriented, Christian lady who believes in helping others with a vision of seeing our community grow,” said Carolyn Willis, candidate for Whitley County Clerk.
“I’ve worked as a deputy clerk for over 25 years. I love my job,” said Willis. “I feel like I would be an asset to the citizens of Whitley County with my experience.”
Willis said that she is a member of the Kentucky Clerk’s Association.
“I have extensive training and capability to ensure the most important aspects are taken care of,” said Willis.
Willis said she would want her constituents to know that if she were elected, she would focus on “customer satisfaction, efficient, fast and friendly service.”
Willis said, “I have the knowledge of the job and what it entails.”
Her top priority if elected, Willis said, would be “to continue to build on the rapport I have created over the last 25 years — serving the county and making their needs my first priority.”
Willis is currently serving as the interim Whitley County Clerk.
She was appointed by Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. after Kay Schwartz retired following 44 years of hard work and service to the county.
