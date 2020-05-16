WILLIAMSBURG — After outwitting, outlasting and outplaying in "Survivor: David vs. Goliath" in the series' 37th season, Williamsburg's Nick Wilson earned the title of Sole Survivor and a $1 million prize in December 2018. But just a year later, as "Survivor" was ready to celebrate its 40th season, Wilson was invited to return to play in an epic season against an all-winners cast with a chance to win $2 million.
Wilson lasted 34 days in "Survivor: Winners at War", battling disadvantages and often being a target on the all-star cast. After being voted out and the last person sent to the Edge of Extinction, he was given one last chance to battle his way back into the game on day 35 along with the rest of the cast who was awaiting their chance on the Edge of Extinction.
While he is proud of his accomplishment to make it to just six of the 20 person cast left on the island before the battle back challenge, he did have some frustrations with the end of his second attempt at the popular reality series.
"Overall obviously I'm proud that I made it to day 34, I think that's a huge accomplishment. It was fun that I was on basically every episode all season. I pretty much had the full experience, so I'm very proud with how I played," he told The Times-Tribune on Thursday.
After getting to watch the full season back on TV, he said he was a little discouraged to see that Denise Stapley and Ben Driebergen almost kind of gave up.
"It at least seems like they almost gave up fighting hard, so it's like, 'Man, why couldn't you have done that one vote sooner'," Wilson said. "Because if I was in there, I would've wanted to have done as much as I could to make it to the end. That's the only slight disappointment that I've had since watching it and replaying things in my mind."
Wilson was targeted early and often throughout the season. Wilson said early in the game he knew he was being targeted by players that were on the outs and who didn't know how well connected he was.
Later in the game when Wilson became a target again, he was shocked he was being targeted.
"It didn't make sense to me because there were still so many big players in the game, so when it was between me or Wendell [Holland] going home, I had no idea until they voted Wendell out that night and I was completely blindsided," he said.
Wilson scraped his way through a few more votes and he was able to take the target off his back by making some big statements and calling out the rest of the players for their style of play.
"I thought it was kind of pathetic how they were going for easy votes," he said.
"At that point in the game I was extremely disappointed in how the game was going. I mean, pretty much, I felt that the only one who had to get any blood on their hands was me because of our swap tribe we were a tight four and we had to go vote out Yul [Kwon], so other than that it seemed that no one was scheming hard. It was like pack mentality, everybody kind of got together and agreed that it would be easy to vote out Adam, it would be easy to vote out me."
"It was supposed to be a war but it was a sad war," he continued. "I think when I made that big statement it woke up Tony [Vlachos] because he had been laying low."
Tony Vlachos ended up being named the winner of the 40th season on Wednesday night.
After Wilson's statements made during a Tribal Council, Wilson began working with Sarah Lacina, Vlachos and Driebergen. That was when Vlachos began make big moves and targeting some of the bigger players.
"I was incredibly frustrated with people not being willing to make moves," Wilson said. "Really Tony was the only one that wanted to make any moves and he blindsided Sophie [Clarke] and Kim [Spradlin-Wolfe] and then we had to get Jeremy [Collins]. You know, I was trying to vote out Tony. It really didn't make the show very much, but I was super disappointed that Denise and Ben would not vote out Tony and I couldn't understand why, even if they had a tight alliance with him. It seemed to me to be pretty obvious that anybody would want to vote out the guy that's playing the best game."
Wilson hadn't forgot an old alliance member Michele Fitzgerald. Together Fitzgerald and Wilson were wanting to get out Vlachos.
When Wilson was able to buy an advantage to put a disadvantage on another player, they thought it would be their chance to cause chaos and have chance to get out Vlachos' alliance members at least. But, Wilson said Fitzgerald got caught giving her fire tokens to Wilson as he needed help in paying for the advantage.
That was when Lacina, Vlachos and Driebergen knew they couldn't trust Wilson and he was the next voted out.
"I had gotten close with Sarah and Ben as well so for them to turn on me, especially after Denise had acted like she was not mentally stable enough to play the game anymore, I felt a duty as a human being to not kick Denise while she was down, so my last day of 'Survivor' I didn't even play 'Survivor'. I felt bad for Denise the whole time," Wilson said. "In my opinion they used that and they used my kindness against me to pull the blindside off. That really hurt me at the time."
And when voting for the winner between the final three, Fitzgerald, Vlachos and Natalie Anderson, Wilson said it did take some personal growth to not hold the backstabbing against Vlachos.
"The person that I think that broke that mold and played more aggressively was Tony, who won, and he deserved to win in my opinion," he said.
"At the end of the day, I just thought he probably played the best game ever in 'Survivor' history so I had to vote for him."
Wilson also said he was afraid that people would vote for Natalie to win.
"Tyson was spreading rumors and was really trying to get a lot of votes to go Natalie's way, so I felt like I had to vote for Tony to make sure he won instead of Natalie winning," he said.
Wilson said ideally he would have voted for Fitzgerald because she was his friend and he wanted her to get second place over Natalie.
Wilson said that while this time around he let loose while playing "Survivor" and didn't worry about his image as much as he did in "David vs. Goliath", he still has gotten nothing but support from Whitley County.
While Wilson isn't completely ruling out ever playing "Survivor" again, he did say that playing twice in two years took a lot out of him.
"Of course you can never say never but if they asked me today, I would say no," he said.
