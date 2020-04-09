Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the city of Williamsburg will not be having its annual egg hunt. However, the decision inspired the city to create a brand new way to celebrate. Williamsburg's Main Street Program is sponsoring its inaugural Easter Decorating Contest.
Residents of the city of Williamsburg can now decorate their yard or front porch for the Easter holiday. Official judges will drive around the city to look at displays, but the biggest part of the contest comes from community participation.
The Main Street program wants the community to use this opportunity to get out and have some safe Easter fun. They encourage everyone to take a drive with their family to view the decorations.
When someone sees a house that stands out to them, they can post a picture of it and post it on the Williamsburg Main Street Page, along with where it's located. This will allow everyone to have their say in the contest.
There will be first, second, and third place winners announced by Mayor Roddy Harrison during his radio announcements on April 15. Winners will receive a gift card to one of Williamsburg's downtown restaurants.
Mayor Harrison and Main Street Manager Nannie Hays created the contest as a way to bring joy to the area and to support local businesses during such difficult times.
Harrison said that the idea was Hays' and that he was extremely grateful for her leadership. He knows that practicing social distancing may be especially hard right now, but he hopes that this will "bring us together in spirit."
With that, Harrison wants to remind everyone that how critical it is to honor social distancing measures while participating in the contest.
He asks that all cars contain immediate family only and that all pictures be taken from the car's window.
Harrison expressed how proud he was of how much everyone has respected the guidelines so far.
"If we continue that good work, we'll come out on the other side a lot sooner rather than later," he said.
Though the contest was brought on by difficult circumstances, Harrison said that the city will host it yearly if they see a large amount of participation.
Regardless of whether the contest is a hit or miss, Harrison believes that having it this year will be meaningful to the community.
"Easter is a special time and it should be celebrated as best as we can," he said.
