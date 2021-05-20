Williamsburg's horse racing extension facility to be named Cumberland Mint

WILLIAMSBURG — After years of anticipation, the Keeneland and Kentucky Downs historical horse racing track extension coming to Williamsburg is expected to break ground next month.
The Williamsburg facility, which will be called Cumberland Mint and will have 400 historical racing machines, a restaurant and the possibility of some entertainment options, will be a sister facility to Corbin's harness racing facility, which is expected to begin construction just a month or two later.
Both facilities are expected to open in July or August of 2022.
The 54,100 square-foot facility in Williamsburg will have 1,500 parking spots with the construction of an adjacent hotel expected to begin construction a year to a year and a half after the facility’s opening. Keeneland and Kentucky Downs officials also expect that the new facility will eventually bring in complimentary businesses into the city, as well.
Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said that despite some utility issues coming up, officials are still expecting to break ground the first week of June.
“We’ve got some utility issues, that was the reason for the meeting this morning (Monday) but I think we’ve got solutions on that,” Harrison said.
Williamsburg City officials spoke of the traffic that will be generated by the new facility during Monday night’s regular meeting, as the new facility is expected to bring in 2,500 people a day, according to officials.
“We’re thinking at least 2,500 people a day will be going in and out of there and it’s not counting the waterpark,” Harrison said.
With the added traffic expected to come into Williamsburg, Harrison said that there were would be added signage to direct people into downtown, in hopes of drumming up more business in downtown.
Harrison also assured city council members that traffic concerns, particularly with Penny Lane, would be handled before the facility’s opening.
After a first reading on Monday, the city approved an ordinance on Wednesday during a special called meeting to amend a previously passed zoning ordinance to include “gaming facilities as licensed or regulated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission or otherwise by the laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
“Planning and Zoning is required to have a public hearing on any changes to the ordinance, so Planning and Zoning had a public hearing,” said Williamsburg City Attorney Kim Wilson during Monday’s meeting. “They had that hearing on May 12 and as soon as the public hearing concluded, they had a meeting. They are recommending that the council adopt this change.”
“The attorneys for the buyers, purchasers just simply said ‘that’s fine, that’s great, we understand that but can you make some more clarifications and make it very, very clear of what is in that B-2 to cover the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and so that’s what we did,” Harrison said.
“That’s basically—it just adds that wording and it makes the attorneys for the purchases of the property happy, which is what we want,” Harrison added.
