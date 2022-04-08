Williamsburg's Copper Top Tap to be featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'

WILLIAMSBURG—Copper Top Tap will be featured on an upcoming episode of "America’s Best Restaurants", a YouTube channel dedicated to helping locally-owned restaurants gain more customers.
"America’s Best Restaurants" began when CEO and founder Matt Plapp came up with the vision to help tell the story of the passion, the atmosphere and the food inside of locally owned and operated restaurants throughout the country.
Today, the hosts of "America’s Best Restaurants" travel to different cities each week to film episodes in different restaurants and taste test some of their most well-known dishes. According to its website, "America’s Best Restaurants" has traveled to 12 states so far and filmed 577 episodes.
Copper Top Tap is a restaurant and full bar in downtown Williamsburg that opened in October of last year after owners Ed Moore and Mindy Morgan spent three years jumping through hoops to finally get the restaurant open to the public. Copper Top Tap offers a full bar with 20 beers on tap, a full menu of classic cocktails and bottled beers, as well as a carefully chosen selection of down-home, southern eats.
Copper Top Tap recently made the announcement that "America’s Best Restaurants" would be traveling to downtown Williamsburg to film an episode for their social media channels after getting a call from producers.
“We're humbled by this amazing opportunity and would like to thank all of our amazing customers for your amazing support,” the post read.
According to the Copper Top Tap Facebook page, "America’s Best Restaurants" will be in Williamsburg on Monday to begin filming for the episode. The restaurant will have the opportunity to showcase three dishes to be featured on the episode and asked for community input on what three dishes to choose.
For more information on "America’s Best Restaurants", visit https://americasbestrestaurants.com/ or check out their Youtube channel. Follow the Copper Top Tap Facebook page for updates on the episode.
