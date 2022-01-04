WILLIAMSBURG — A Williamsburg woman was charged with promoting contraband after allegedly attempting to smuggle illegal contraband into the county jail on New Year's Day.
Cara Lawson, 33, of Forest Avenue, was charged with first-degree promoting contraband after deputies with the Whitley County Detention Center recovered approximately 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine from Lawson.
Lawson had originally been arrested by Williamsburg Police Department officers following a domestic violence call in the Highland Park community of Williamsburg. According to JailTracker, she was charged with fourth-degree assault as well as possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.
Williamsburg Police Department Officer Angie Vanover made the arrest and Officer Trevor Teague and K-9 Lieutenant Jim Pool and K-9 Nitro assisted with the investigation.
