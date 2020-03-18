A Williamsburg woman died Saturday after a two-vehicle crash on US 25W.
Kentucky State Police is reporting Leah M. Byrns, 41, died while being transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to the two-vehicle collision that occurred north of Williamsburg on US 25W.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Nathaniel Felts, 21, of Williamsburg, was traveling south on US 25W, when he lost control of his vehicle, and crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic.
He collided head-on into a 2005 Chrysler van that was traveling north, driven by Byrns.
Byrns was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner’s office.
Byrns' passenger was not injured. Felts was also taken to the Baptist Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
KSP Post 11, Detective Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the Whitley County Sherriff’s Office, Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County EMS, Goldbug Fire Department, Williamsburg Fire Department and the Madison County Coroner’s office.
