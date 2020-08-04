WHITLEY COUNTY - A Williamsburg woman was arraigned on two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in Whitley County District Court Monday.
Kristen Ahlf’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and waived formal arraignment.
According to the arrest citation, an officer with the Williamsburg Police Department responded to a call regarding children outside unsupervised. When the officer arrived at the residence, the mother of the children met the officer outside and said she was unable to locate two of her children.
According to the arrest citation, the officer requested search and rescue but moments later observed the children walking around outside in the dark.
Ahlf is expected to appear in court again on Aug. 10.
Also expected to be in court Monday was John Allison. Allison failed to appear for arraignment on the charge of third-degree terroristic threatening.
Judge Fred White issued a bench warrant with a $1,000 third party surety bond as well as forfeiture of all previous bonds.
According to the Whitley County Attorney, a warrant was issued for Allison’s arrest in November of 2019.
According to the arrest citation, Allison was arrested on May 10 by J. Ledford with the Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Greenup County, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.