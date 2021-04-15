Williamsburg water park renovations scaled down after construction supply prices increase

WILLIAMSBURG - Last year, the Williamsburg City Council approved a three-phase project that would see major renovations to the city’s water park, Kentucky Splash Water Park. Those plans were then put on hold as a result of the pandemic. On Monday, the council once again passed a resolution approving a lease for the financing of a scaled back renovation project.
“Before COVID, it was a $7.2 million project to expand,” explained Mayor Roddy Harrison. “It included the swimming pool, there was twice as many campsites. There was a whole lot of other things involved.”
Harrison said the cost then jumped up an additional one million dollars, to $8.2 million. The original renovation's projected cost then increased even more just two or three weeks ago, says Harrison, jumping up to $11.2 million.
“There’s no way we can do $11.2 million,” Harrison said. “It would bust our whole bonding capacity for the city. If we got in the situation where we did it, and then all of sudden, we need a firetruck or we need something else, we would’t be able to get it. Obviously we’re not going to do that.”
Harrison said he met with other city officials and project engineers in determining what needed to be cut from the original project to help reduce the price. The additions of a new swimming pool, which would have cost around $1.4 million, was just one of a few things cut from the project, along with the number of new trees being planted and number of camping cottages being built.
The cuts to the project should help bring its price back down to $8.2 million, however Harrison noted that a few more things may need to be cut as the city is able to borrow $8 million. Borrowing the $8 million would keep the waterpark’s bond payments at around the same amount of what it pays now, said Harrison.
“I went to tourism and asked tourism to give $50,000 more a year. They agreed. They’re going to give, towards their bonding, $302,000 a year,” noted Harrison. “That was huge on their part and it really helped us.”
Part of the reason the project had ballooned in overall price is the increase in the price of supplies like lumber, metal, asphalt, etc. The bids for the project’s softball fields have previously been awarded, but Harrison said there would be a 5 percent increase on the price. He said after talking with financing officials, he was informed that if the city had rebid the softball field project, it would have cost more than the 5 percent increase on the original bid.
“These ballfields will be used like crazy,” said Harrison. “These people are going to come from everywhere to play ball, baseball, softball. They’re going to want somewhere to eat, and they’re going to want to shop, and they’re going to buy gas,” he added on the economic impact the two fields could help bring to the city as whole.
Despite the increase in costs of supplies, Harrison said he feels that if the city plays it smart, it can get the best “bang for its buck.” The plan moving forward is to bid out separate sections of each portion of the project to the the lowest bidders. Harrison likened it to “piece-milling” the project to completion.
“I don’t think we want to bid the whole project out,” he said, adding later, “If we bid the whole campground out to one construction manager, the price is going to be a lot higher. But if we bid the cottages to somebody, one of four or five people, we’re going to get a better price.”
Harrison said the project was envisioned to draw people to Williamsburg and have them camp longer than one night. A majority of the people who have visited the Kentucky Splash Water Park in years past have been from out of state, typically from Tennessee, said Harrison. In an average year, the waterpark brings in approximately $100,000 during its open season. The project’s new amenities like additional camping options, tennis courts, and splash pad, which will be open longer than the waterpark, will help entice folks to spend more time in Williamsburg, officials hope.
“We want them here for two or three nights. We want to send them downtown,” Harrison said on potential guests. “I think it’s gong to be a huge revenue stream and a help.”
Harrison also said the city would be applying for several grants to help curb the costs of the new project. The city plans to apply for a $250,000 grant to help cover the walking trail, and another to help pay for the aforementioned splash pad. The city will also look into grants to help cover the cost of playground equipment and landscaping.
