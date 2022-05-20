WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison would like to see Main Street full of grills on Saturday for the inaugural BBQ in the Burg.
All pitmasters are invited to the event and there is no entry fee. There will be a winner for each category in both People’s and Judges' choice. Prizes will be provided, along with a nice cutting board with the BBQ in the Burg logo to the winner.
Sampling begins at 11 a.m. Tickets will be available to purchase for $1 to participate in the People’s Choice voting.
Winners will be announced at 1 p.m.
Along with the BBQ event, it also coincides with the Cumberland River Cruise-In. Classic vehicles will be available for the public to view.
“Just come and join us for a day of fun!” said Johnathan Wyatt, Williamsburg Main Street director.
Sponsors of the event are Moonlight Meat, Croley Funeral Home, W.D. Bryant’s, and The City of Williamsburg.
