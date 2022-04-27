WILLIAMSBURG — On April 20, the Williamsburg Independent School District competed at the 2022 STLP (Student Technology Leadership Program) State Championships at Rupp Arena. The district took 17 competitors that ranged in age from elementary to high school. Events included digital product design, coding, robotics, help desk scenarios, and project based competitions, along with many others.
Williamsburg entered an elementary school project (K-5) which was to digitize the school’s extraordinary sports, band, and choir team photos. The displays of their work will be next to the school’s auditorium. The High School team (9 - 12th grade) entered the project based competition with the invention of an app called “Jacket Strong”, the concept of the app is to allow students to chat with counselors when they are feeling overwhelmed. The “Jacket Strong” app also included machine learning to where “Leo” could help facilitate the student’s needs. The app is under beta testing.
Williamsburg had one student that participated in the state digital product. Freshman Chelsie Adkins with her digital photo of a snow covered road taken during one of the many snow storms we had this past year.
Williamsburg finished strong at the awards ceremony with a state championship in an individual event. Candance Sutton, an 8th grader won the award after competing in a 2 hour scenario with other students around the state.
Williamsburg also finished in second place with students that took a certification exam. These certifications allow students to demonstrate their work and are recognized in the field of computer science.
