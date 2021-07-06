WILLIAMSBURG - The Williamsburg City Council approved the city’s tourism budget last week and further discussed the search for a new tourism director.
Tourism’s balanced budget sees a projected total income of $929,000, an increase of $265,000 from last year’s budget. The largest portion of that revenue comes from the city’s restaurant tax which is projected to come in at $750,000, while transient tax is projected at $150,000.
“We can’t believe how well the restaurants have done during this,” Mayor Roddy Harrison said in reference to the pandemic.
Alvin Sharpe, who submitted his resignation letter as Williamsburg’s Tourism Director in August of last year, is still overseeing tourism operations until a replacement director is found. Sharpe said this year’s budget included enough funds to help entice the right person for the job.
“I would implore the commission […] to set that salary up at a point that it will attract good, qualified people,” commented council member Loren Connell. “You should be the one who can vouch more than anybody else for how difficult the job is, and it’s not going to get any easier, it does not appear to me,” he said to Sharpe referencing future projects.
Harrison said during a meeting with the city's tourism commission, members voted to increase the original salary posted with the job, and the city was still taking applications on the opening.
“It’s not going to be hurried,” he said before adding, “If it’s six months, it’s six months. If it’s a year, it’s a year.”
Council member Patty Faulkner, who also serves as a member of the city's tourism commission, said the tourism director's job description also needed to be updated.
“When we put the original job description out, it was pretty much status-quo,” Faulkner explained. “But with everything that is coming down the pike now - things that were talked about but were not really set in stone was happening, but now we know they are - the job description needed to change,” she continued, saying that it would take some time to work on the new job description and to get it posted.
"It didn’t seem fair to interview somebody knowing that the job description they applied for was not the job,” Faulkner added.
Sharpe said the tourism budget also included the expense of adding a new roof to part of the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center. The portion of the roof being replaced covers the center’s back gym, hallway and part of the storage building outside.
“That’s going to be bid this week,” he said.
Later in the meeting, Sharpe informed the council that the stage used for this year’s Old Fashion Trading Days would be moved up Main Street towards Maiden Drug. He also mentioned vendor booths would be added back towards Third Street.
"They’re slowly coming in right now, the different vendors,” noted Sharpe. “We got the information out late because we didn’t know if we were going to have it or not to begin with,” he added, also noting vendor applications were still be accepted for the event.
This year’s Old Fashion Trading Days is scheduled for September 9-11.
Sharpe also said this year’s Jeep Jamboree had 255 Jeeps already registered. Last year’s event, which was modified due to COVID restrictions, saw just over 200 jeeps participate, while the year before saw around 300 jeeps participate in the annual fall event.
“That’s the most we’ve ever had this early. So it’s going to be huge this year, everybody wants to get out,” Sharpe said.
