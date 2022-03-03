Williamsburg seniors hosting chili supper, pie auction for senior trip

WILLIAMSBURG—The Williamsburg High School Senior Class is hoping to raise enough funds for its annual Senior Class Trip with a fundraising event planned for this weekend.
The Chili Supper & Pie Auction will take place on Saturday at the Williamsburg Civic Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting the Williamsburg High School Senior Class Trip, which is set to take place on the first week of April during the district’s spring break.
Kari Hamblin with the Williamsburg Independent Family Resource/Youth Service Center said this will be the first year the seniors have been able to take their traditional senior class trip since 2019. Approximately 20 students from this year’s senior class will be going on the trip which will be taking students to New York.
“We are planning on going full-steam ahead and we’re looking forward to that usual trip,” Hamblin said. “There will be things that are different with the COVID restrictions but we’ll still be able to do a lot of different things like Central Park and the Statue of Liberty, mainly the outdoor stuff.”
Hamblin said that this will be one of the first years that students likely won’t have to pay out of pocket for the trip, as the senior class has been working hard to raise enough funds to help cover the cost of the trip and this weekend’s event will be one of the many fundraisers held to make that possible.
During the Chili Supper & Pie Auction, students in the senior class will be serving guests with chili, grilled cheese and an option of a drink. Baked goods donated from local bakeries and senior parents will also be auctioned off that evening, with all the funds going to the trip.
The Chili Supper & Pie Auction will also be an opportunity to candidates in the upcoming election to come out and meet with community members, as well as share their ideas with voters.
“Each candidate will have one minute to speak and get their platform and ideas out there, so it will be good for them as well to kind of get that word out,” Hamblin said.
Tickets for the Chili Supper & Pie Auction are $10 each and can be purchased by calling the school at 606-549-6044. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the day of the event on a first come, first serve basis.
