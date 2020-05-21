Wednesday evening, the city of Williamsburg along with the administration of Williamsburg Independent Schools celebrated the 2020 seniors in a new fashion — a parade. Community members, city officials and school staff along with friends and family lined sidewalks and parking lots in Williamsburg to show support for the hard work and accomplishments of students. | Photos by Angela Turner
Williamsburg seniors celebrated during Wednesday parade
- By Angela Turner Staff Writer
