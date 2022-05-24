Williamsburg Independent Schools celebrated their senior and kindergarten classes on Friday afternoon as graduating seniors gathered to walk the entirety of the school hand in hand with kindergarteners who were "promoted" to first grade. Students and staff of the school lined the hallways to congratulate and applaud the graduating seniors and kindergarten class. Graduation ceremonies for the district took place on Sunday. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

