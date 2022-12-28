WILLIAMSBURG — In the last meeting of 2022, the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education made several moves to prepare for the coming year.
One thing that won’t be changing is the board’s leadership. Members voted in the December 13 regular session to keep Kim Williams as board chair and Kim White as vice-chair.
Board members also approved an updated School Resource Officer contract which would extend the officer’s service.
“The direction that we’re moving is this building is going to be open for 11 months out of the year,” Superintendent Tim Melton said, adding his gratitude for the city’s providing an officer for special summer events but noting that the board needed to make arrangements for a year-round SRO. “He is integral to the work of the building. That is the reason for the update; we know that times have changed with extended learning and from the safety side, we want to make sure that he’s here.”
Safety was also highlighted in the principal’s comments.
Marc Taylor began by commending his staff for covering classes during the prior three weeks which had been marred by attendance issues among both students and staff “due to the viruses and illnesses that continue to circulate throughout the community and really state, as far as that goes.”
Since the November meeting, Principal Taylor said Williamsburg City School had received a surprise visit from the state safety marshal.
“We were in compliance with everything from the state in terms of safety,” Principal Taylor reported, noting that the installation of gates to control certain access points had helped in that respect. “One of the things that was always a little worrisome was in the back parking lot where we had kids going across the parking for recess to the playground. To be able to control the access back here, there’s not cars moving, not folks moving around in the back parking lot, has been a plus for us in safety.”
The principal went on to say that the safety marshal had been complimentary of the added gates.
“We practice our safety drills and discuss each month how we’d react to certain safety situations…,” Taylor continued. “We want this [school] to be the safest place that we can make it.”
Pivoting to academics, Principal Taylor went over some changes to tracking student data and ongoing monitoring of their progress. “Our goal now is to grow,” he said.
When classes resume after Christmas Break, Taylor said there would be a second math assessment which he could report on for the January meeting.
Toward the end of the meeting, the board approved the CDIP (Comprehensive District Improvement Plan).
“Mr. Taylor has put a lot of work into the standards,” Supt. Melton said, adding that the plan has been trimmed a bit since last year. “We know where we’re at because of the state accountability.…As we progress through, we want to create a sense of urgency that the time is now to not only teach the standards and deliver instruction but to make sure that we’re analyzing the data so we know who we need to target.”
The superintendent noted that some students need extra time to reach their goals.
When it came to the superintendent’s comments, Melton reported on renovation projects, noting that the auditorium is 95 percent complete. That project included improvements to lighting and sound as well as technological upgrades to allow for regular livestreaming.
Meanwhile demolition is about complete for the media center, with Supt. Melton adding that the goal is for the center to be up and running by mid-January.
In other news, board members approved the district’s financial audit report, which included no adverse findings.
The board also recognized students who made All Festival Band and the All Festival Chorus. Certificates were presented by Supt. Melton and Principal Taylor with board chair Kim Williams noting, “We certainly appreciate the way you represent our school.”
