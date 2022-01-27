WILLIAMSBURG -- With the help and generosity of its valued customers, Save A Lot on 1645 S. Highway 25 W. has donated nearly 1,520 bags of much-needed, high-quality food to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, an organization that’s working to fight hunger in the community. Throughout November, Save A Lot customers in Williamsburg – and across the country – showed their support for their local communities by purchasing pre-assembled bags of food that were donated to local food charities, such as Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, and numerous other local food banks and pantries.
The Williamsburg Save A Lot has seen among the highest donations across all stores nationwide, with valued customers purchasing and donating 1,519 bags – nearly $7,580 worth of food – to support families in need. Each bag is stocked with private label and brand name food items, including pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans, meats and other pantry staples from Save A Lot.
To further amplify the contributions made by the Williamsburg community, Save A Lot is making an additional financial donation, gifting a grand total of $9,071 worth of food and financial contributions to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
“This year continued to be challenging for many so we’re honored to be able to support local Williamsburg families in need through our Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donations,” said store manager, Teddy Anders. “Being able to support the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church program and those in need means so much to our community. Thank you to our valued customers for helping to make this holiday season a little bit brighter for those in need.”
For more information about Save A Lot, the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program or for directions to the Williamsburg store, please visit www.savealot.com.
