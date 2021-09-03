WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg residents will see a slight increase in their personal property taxes next year, as the Williamsburg City Council approved both it and the real property tax rates during a special-called meeting last week.
“We always hate sending the bills out so close to Christmas,” said Mayor Roddy Harrison during the first reading of the ordinance last Monday. “If we can get them out as quick as we can, it really just helps everybody out.”
Last Wednesday, the city council had the second reading of the ordinance setting the property tax rate for the year 2021, where it passed.
Last year, Williamsburg's tangible personal property tax was set at 43.99 cents per $100 valuation, this year the tax has been raised to 45.0 cents per $100 per valuation.
This year’s assessments for tangible property was down $1,940, 020 from last year for a total of $26,903,475 in tangible property assessments.
Williamsburg's real property rate saw a slight decrease from last year's mark. Last year the real property tax was set at 34.1 cents per $100 valuation, this year's rate has been set to 33.7 cents.
“So for a $75,000 [home], just for property tax, in 2020 a $75,000 [home] you would pay $255.75 and in 2021, you’re going to pay $252—not a big drop,” Harrison said. “On a $150,000 [home], in 2020 you would pay $511.50 and in 2021, you’re going to pay $505.50.”
City property taxes not paid by Jan. 1, 2022 shall be assessed a penalty of 10 percent, as well as interest at the rate of 6 percent per month until paid.
The city council also approved a resolution to proclaim September as City Government Month in the city of Williamsburg, in conjunction with the Kentucky League of Cities.
According to the resolution, city officials and employees are encouraged to work with the local elementary schools throughout the month of September to help educate students about their city government and engage them in other city services.
City Government Month is a civics awareness campaign that helps to educate students about city services by providing teachers with lesson plans, coloring/activity books and other classroom materials through the website www.citymonth.org.
“I think there’s a lot of cool things in there that a teacher can pick out and choose what they want to do,” Harrison said. “I think it’s a good thing.”
In other city council business:
-During Monday’s special-called meeting, Williamsburg City set the dates for the annual fall clean-Up. The Highland Park side of Williamsburg will hold their fall clean-up October 11 through 15, while the downtown side’s clean-up will be from October 18 through 22.
“Quick reminder, we only do one week both sides of town in the fall,” Harrison noted. “We do two weeks both sides of town in the spring.”
-The city council also discussed plans for this year’s Halloween.
“Halloween falls on a Sunday and obviously we don’t want to do Halloween on a Sunday, so we’ll just back it up to Saturday,” Harrison said.
Trick-or-treat in Williamsburg will be set for Saturday, October 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
-The city council approved the signing of a contract with Mark Stephens with Kentucky Engineering to move forward with a sewer upgrade at Kentucky Splash Water Park. Codell Construction Company was also selected as the construction managers for the Kentucky Plash Water Park and Campground’s expansion project.
-The Williamsburg City Council will be canceling their September meeting and will not meet again until October.
