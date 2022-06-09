WILLIAMSBURG — Mayor Roddy Harrison has been working hard to get the funds needed to repair Brush Arbor in Williamsburg. The approval amount is for $12,000 to repair the road, and Harrison hopes they will be able to get that done soon.
Harrison applied for discretionary transportation money between late 2020 and early 2021.
“When I applied for it,” he said in reference to the $12,000, “that probably would have covered all of it. It has continued to worsen. It will be a little more than that.”
It may not cover all of the costs needed to repair the road, but Harrison is appreciative of the money that is being given to Williamsburg for Brush Arbor to be repaired. There are potholes and the pavement is peeling off.
Although he just got the memorandum of agreement so the money can be sent, Harrison is not waiting to get the repairs started on Brush Arbor. They still have access to some of their own city road funding and he has been working with a contractor to get the job started within the next two weeks. In total, Harrison thinks it will take about two days to finish the road.
Harrison is excited about what having the funding to fix the roads will bring as he also needs some work done on Sunset Trail and Bear Cat Lane.
“This money comes at a great time,” said Harrison, “because our new municipal aid will not be here until August. So our road funds are running low. This money will help tremendously and actually will help me do other small surface repairs too.”
