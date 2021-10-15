Williamsburg preparing for event-filled end of October

WILLIAMSBURG - The City of Williamsburg is gearing up for a busy next couple of weeks, as the city’s schedule is chocked-full of fun activities and events taking place the rest of October.
During Monday evening’s city council meeting, Mayor Roddy Harrison highlighted some of the upcoming events, starting with this month’s third Thursday event, All Things Fall Fun. Harrison said the city and its Main Street program were using the third Thursday of every month as a day to host events and other activities with the goal of driving people into Williamsburg’s revitalized downtown area.
This month’s event, scheduled for Thursday, October 23, will take place at the River Fog Park, located between Main Street and Third Street in downtown Williamsburg, from 5 p.m. until about 8 p.m. Harrison said the event would feature local vendors and specials from downtown businesses. T-shirts will be on sale during the event that read, “Meet Me on Main.” A raffle for a rocking chair purchased from Cracker Barrel will also take place during the event. Tickets for the raffle cost $10 each and can be purchased from the Brick Oven, Moonbow Mercantile, Moonlight Meats, and Williamsburg Tourism.
The All Things Fall Fun event will also feature a pumpkin decorating contest. Harrison said pumpkins would need to be submitted by 5 p.m., as judging was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. There is no entry fee to enter a pumpkin. The pumpkins will stay on display until Halloween, serving as additional holiday decorations for the downtown area. Harrison said the winner of the contest would be announced during the city’s trick or treat, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
On that day, the 30th, choirs from Whitley County and Williamsburg high schools will perform in the park at 3 p.m. Following trick or treat, the city will host a drive-in Halloween movie at Kentucky Splash Water Park, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Harrison said a final decision has yet to be made on which specific movie would be played, but did say it would be family-friendly. Those interested in watching the movie may do so from the comfort of their cars on the day of the event. Harrison said sound from the movie would be played through an FM channel. Movie watchers will also be permitted to sit outside to watch the movie, although Harrison suggested bringing a chair or blanket should that be your choice.
Harrison said the city would use this month’s movie as a trial-run in determining whether the city would consider hosting similar events in the future. He said if things go well, the city could potentially host outdoor movies a few times a year at the waterpark.
Later in Monday’s meeting, the council approved a proclamation signed by Harrison, proclaiming the week of October 18-23 as Patriot Week, in honor of the University of the Cumberlands homecoming week. During that week, UC is scheduled to host a bevy events including a music department concert Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s Gatliff Chapel. That same night, across campus, Cumberlands will be hosting its block party from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. in Patriot Park, which will include carnival rides, corn hole, s’mores and more. The block party is open to both students and the public.
On Saturday, Cumberlands will host an alumni baseball game and home-run derby at Doyle Buhl Stadium at 10 a.m. The same carnival from the night before will be open to the public and students from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Cumberlands men’s and women’s soccer teams will take on Thomas More at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. A food truck tailgate picnic is scheduled for 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. outside of Patriots Stadium, just before the Patriots football team takes on Campbellsville at 7 p.m.
In other city business:
- Harrison said the city would be hosting this year’s Turkey Trot. He said the race committee had met and were wanting to meet again before publicizing any of the details concerning this year’s event.
- The council approved the purchase of a boom mower for the city’s street and sanitation department. Harrison said the city’s old boom mower stopped working, and that the cost to repair it would have costed more than what the city originally gave for it. As a result, Harrison and city officials were able to find a used boom mower with around 500 hours on it for $90,275. Harrison said new boom mowers can cost in excess of $130,000.
- The council approved Mayor Harrison to sign agreements with Ross Sinclair and Frost, Brown, Todd, LLC to act as advisors on the use of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) monies, provided each contract falls under the $10,000 threshold city’s are limited to when negotiating personal contracts.
- The council approved the purchase of a one-acre piece of property located behind First State Bank near the waterpark for $85,000. Harrison said the company owning the final piece of property needed for the waterpark expansion project had originally asked for $100,000. With the purchase of the property, Harrison said the city now owns all of the property needed for the waterpark expansion.
- The council approved donated $25,000 of ARPA funds to the Emergency Christian Ministries, also known as the Williamsburg Homeless Shelter. Harrison said homelessness was one of the pre-approved sectors in which the city could spend ARPA funds. The money was donated towards the shelter’s Raise the Roof fundraiser, which hopes to raise the estimated $100,000 needed to repair the shelter’s roof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.