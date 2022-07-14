WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Police Department has issued an alert warning the public of a phone scam.
According to a press release posted on the WPD Facebook page, the department received a complaint on July 4 from a person who had received a phone call from someone acting as an AT&T representative.
The individual got the victim to give out their security code to their AT&T account, which allowed the scammer to access to their entire account.
Investigating officers determined the call was a scam when they intercepted the phone, shipped to a local motel in Williamsburg.
The Williamsburg Police department would like to encourage everyone to please be aware of these situations and to be careful about whom you release personal information to. Anyone receiving a similar call should contact the department at (606) 549-6017.
WPD officers Steven Hill, Trever Teague, and Lt. Bobby Freeman are continuing the investigation.
