WILLIAMSBURG - The Williamsburg City Council heard annual reports from both Police Chief Wayne Bird and Fire Chief Larry Todd during its meeting Monday evening.
Bird started off the presentations, reporting that 9,711 calls were answered by his department last year. The Williamsburg Police Department issued 1,136 citations, and made 93 DUI arrests. Bird said the 93 DUI arrests were an increase from 2019, and that the majority of that figure was made up of college-aged people.
WPD had 860 criminal arrest in 2020, issued 308 citations for seatbelt violations, and 61 speeding citations. The department opened 160 felony criminal cases last year. They responded to 97 vehicle incidents, 18 of which resulted in injuries.
The department’s K9 units tracked 15 times, successfully performed drug searches 115 times, and was responsible for 93 arrests. They performed four school demos last year, as well. WPD’s K9 unit assisted the Whitley County Sheriff Department 16 times, the Kentucky State Police 41 times, the Corbin Police Department four times, and the county’s Emergency Management Department once last year.
Chief Bird said that while last year’s call volume was up from 2019, the overall activity of his department was down. He said that was due to his decision for the department to move from a more proactive approach to a more reactive one as result of the pandemic and the spread of COVID-19.
Bird reported that only one Williamsburg police officer tested positive for the virus last year. Five officers have received both doses of the vaccination.
The council later approved the purchase of body cameras for the department valued at $47,956. Mayor Roddy Harrison said that total would include 18 cameras, the server needed for the footage, and everything else needed for the system.
Bird said his department currently uses in-car cameras and that the new body camera system would incorporate the cameras already installed in the cars. Three Williamsburg police officers have already been using body cameras, said Bird.
“It’s kind of a test thing,” he said on the officers who have been wearing cameras. “We really weren’t sure about body cameras in the beginning. We weren’t sure where it was going to go as far as privacy, those kinds of things.”
Before voting to purchase the new cameras, Harrison said a policy had been put in place for the use of the cameras.
The council also approved the purchase of new extraction equipment, or jaws of life, for the city’s fire department for $43,575. The new equipment is pneumatic-electronic, said Chief Todd, and is ten times stronger than the 14-year-old extraction equipment it is replacing.
Chief Todd also reported to the council that his department responded to 415 calls in total this past year. The department responded to 36 fires, 24 vehicle accidents, and provided 94 medical assists in 2020.
After hearing from Chief Bird and Chief Todd, the council later went into executive session for approximately an hour to discuss the city owned property. After returning from executive session, the council passed a motion to allow Mayor Harrison to negotiate a lease agreement with Tory Dorman.
Dorman has been the topic of discussion in previous council meetings, as he wants to bring a treatment facility that would focus on helping veterans to the the city of Williamsburg.
“We met tonight to get everybody’s feelings about how we wanted to do it,” Harrison said after the meeting. In the past, council members had raised concern about the possibility of debt falling to the city should Dorman’s plan fail.
“I wanted to talk to them tonight to see would they prefer to lease or just sell it. I kind of knew what they were going to say,” Harrison explained. “They’re like me, they’d like to keep hold of the property if you can. So, they gave me instructions to go ahead and try to negotiate a two or three year lease.”
Harrison also noted that the lease would include language that would help protect the city, but also provide some incentive to Dorman to build his facility.
Later in the meeting, Harrison informed council that since fixing a water leak on Second Street, the city’s water loss has decreased by 17 percent. Before the fix, the city had a 48 percent loss in total. Harrison also added that three more “pretty good sized” leaks had been fixed since the major one on Second Street. He noted that it would be about a month before city officials knew how much water those fixes saved the city.
In other city news:
- The council approved the second reading of an ordinance that would add a section to the city’s alcohol ordinance, ordinance 16-007, that would clarify language regarding the city’s alcohol licensing fees.
Harrison said the ordinance wouldn’t change anything as far as the price of the alcohol licenses or when they’re due. Instead, the addition compiles that information into one section, making it easier for business owners to find.
-Harrison informed the council that officials from the Keeneland project had begun planning, and discussing their architectural and infrastructural needs. He added that he hoped to have building designs within the next 60 days and construction could start as soon as this summer.
-The city will start accepting applications for the vacant tourism director position beginning March 10. Interested applicants can come by City Hall to pick up applications, and job description. Applications must be submitted to the mayor’s office by Friday, April 9 at 2 p.m.
