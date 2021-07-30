WILLIAMSBURG — Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department will now wear body cameras while out on their patrols.
The police department announced its equipment upgrade over Facebook. The announcement says each officer has been issued a high-quality camera and that officers have been wearing the body cameras since June 28.
“The use of these cameras has numerous benefits, such as creating useful evidence that is suitable for prosecution and many legal proceedings,” reads the post from the WPD.
The department says the body cameras protect both citizens and officers and provide broader accountability of on-scene actions and activities.
The upgrade comes after older in-car dash cameras and body microphones began encountering problems, says the department. Back in March, while presenting his department’s annual report to the city council, Police Chief Wayne Bird mentioned the need of new equipment to the council.
At that time, Bird told the council three WPD officers had already been wearing body cameras.
“It’s kind of a test thing,” Bird said on the officers who have been wearing cameras back in March. “We really weren’t sure about body cameras in the beginning. We weren’t sure where it was going to go as far as privacy, those kinds of things.”
Before voting to purchase the new cameras, Mayor Roddy Harrison said a policy had been established for the use of the cameras. The council would go on to unanimously approve the purchase of the new cameras for the department.
“WPD administrators decided to change to a more efficient and less costly system,” says the department. “Chief Wayne Bird and WPD officers appreciate WATCH GUARD's help in making a smooth transition into a much needed upgrade.”
