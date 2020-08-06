WHITLEY COUNTY - Two Williamsburg individuals appeared in Whitley County District Court for preliminary hearings after being arraigned on charges of second-degree criminal abuse.
Donnie L. Davis, 28, and Amanda Hensley, 28, were arrested July 25 after Trooper Derrek Lovett with Kentucky State Post 11 responded to a residence in reference to a possible child abuse complaint, according to the arrest citations.
According to the arrest citations, both of which were filed by Trooper Lovett, the trooper observed, “several bags of trash with cockroaches crawling all over the front porch.”
The trooper stated in the citation, “I observed spoiled food with bugs crawling over them, cat feces and urine in the floor throughout the trailer along with piles of plates with spoiled food. In a bedroom with bunk beds, I observed bags filled with trash laying on the bed and soiled children’s diapers laying in the floor with bugs crawling on them.”
The trooper also stated that there were bugs crawling all over the toilet seat and bath tub and both live and dead bugs on the food inside the refrigerator and cabinets.
Trooper Lovett stated in the citation that there were two young children living in the residence. Both children were under the age of 12.
According to the citation, social services was called and the children were placed with relatives.
Davis and Hensley were each charged with two counts of second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 years or younger.
Davis and Hensley pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.
They were arraigned on their charges July 27 and appeared in court Tuesday for preliminary hearings.
