WILLIAMSBURG -- During last week's Williamsburg City Council meeting, Main Street Manager Nannie Hays announced that Williamsburg had been selected as one of 12 cities from around the country to receive facade grants from the National Park Service.
As Hays explained it, the National Park Services set aside $700,000-$800,000 to give out as facade grants to cities with Main Street programs. Hays said states had to apply for consideration, as only four were chosen. Once Kentucky was picked as one of the four states, Kentucky cities with Main Street programs were encouraged to apply. The state chose five cities, and passed them along to to the National Park Service to be narrowed it down to a list of three cities.
"So there's 12 [cities] in the United States that got picked, and we're one of them," said Hays, later adding, "It gives us between $50,000-$70,000 worth of facade grants. What's so nice about this is, this is brick and mortar. They don't do brick and mortar facade grants very often. So I sent letters out to all building owners about this."
Local building owners in Williamsburg's Main Street program are encouraged to apply for the grant. The grant is a 70/30 matching grant, with a two-year rolling application period.
"It's two years and it's a rolling one," noted Hays. "So it doesn't matter when you apply. And then from the time you apply, you have 24 months to complete it."
For those interested in learning more about the grant, or may be interested in applying, contact Hays at 606-549-0530. Those who apply will be vetted, and chosen by the National Park Service, not by city officials.
"It is a wonderful opportunity. Nannie has done a great job of getting us involved with that," said Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison. "Even in the uncanny times that we're in, we're still having people mobilize and move on some buildings downtown. We've got a lot of interest, and got some people already talking about doing more to their building. So even in the craziness, it still looks good for us," he later added.
Williamsburg's city council also approved Mayor Harrison negotiating the purchase of a building located near City Hall owned by Ray Sutton.
The 3,850 square foot building comes with furnished bathroom and kitchen facilities. Harrison said that early discussions suggest the city would enter a five year lease-to-own agreement with Sutton, and would pay $1,600 a month.
"But after five years, you've got about half the payment paid off," noted Harrison.
The building would be used mostly for storage in the beginning, but Harrison did briefly mention some potential uses for the building in the distant future.
"If we can get this opportunity, and go on down the road five, six years down the road, I can visualize the possibility of an ambulance service that would just serve the city of Williamsburg being able to go in there," Harrison said. "Or a police annex, or something. It may or may not happen."
Harrison also updated city council members on the the city's COVID-19 statistics. According to Harrison, Williamsburg has had 162 total cases. It has 81 active cases. Harrison also made mention that the 31-40 year old age group had surpassed the 21-30 year old age group as the group with the most cases in Williamsburg.
Harrison also mentioned that all members of the city's maintenance department had been quarantined.
"We have some backup plans if there's an emergency," Harrison said on the city's Maintenance program noting things that can wait are waiting.
The city council also reluctantly accepted the formal resignation of Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe.
"It's sad, but I understand that when it comes time, it's time," Harrison said on Sharpe, who served as director for 40 years. "It's been a long time since we've had a new tourism director."
While the city looks to fill Sharpe's position, Harrison said city officials would be handling those responsibilities in the interim.
In other city news:
- Harrison updated the council on the parking lot project located on the corner of Sycamore and Third Street. Harrison said the $36,887 proposal was approved by the Industrial Authority, and that construction on the parking lot could begin as soon as the end of this week, or early next week.
- Harrison announced that Friday would be the last Friday Williamsburg's waterpark would be open this summer. Due to poor attendance numbers on Fridays, the waterpark will move to a Saturday and Sunday schedule throughout the rest of its open season.
Last Friday, the waterpark only saw 576 people attend. However on Saturday, Harrison said there were close to 1,400 people at the waterpark, and nearly 1,200 there Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.