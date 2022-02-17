WILLIAMSBURG—Those in Williamsburg won’t have to make the drive to Corbin or London for meal replacement shakes and teas anymore, as Williamsburg Nutrition is set to officially open in downtown Williamsburg on Monday.
Brittany Gillespie, owner of Williamsburg Nutrition, said the new shop is a “healthy alternative to to-go and fast food,” specializing in protein shakes and energy teas.
“We will have healthy protein shakes and teas,” Gillespie said. “The teas are more for energy but aren’t like your normal energy drink, these are full of vitamins. Some have caffeine, some are caffeine-free.”
Gillespie said she first tried one of these meal replacement shakes at a nutrition shop in Lexington years ago. Since then, similar nutrition shops have been popping up all over the area, which Gillespie explained are all independently owned but these shops help each other out and swap out recipes amongst one another.
“About six years ago, I was an organ donor nurse and I would have to jump on a plane at a moment’s notice and a shop similar opened in Lexington, so I would stop and grab a shake before I got on a plane,” Gillespie said. “I loved the concept because I am such a picky eater but I’ll drink a milkshake as long as they taste delicious. So, I wanted to open one then but I was a nurse and a brand new nurse at that but it’s just kind of lined out this time that my husband and I and my parents have been able to open this place together.”
Gillespie, along with her husband Nikk and her parents Mary and Dewayne Smith, have been working on opening Williamsburg Nutrition since August of last year and are finally ready to open their doors to eager customers on Monday morning, with plans to have a soft opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to work out any kinks and for customers to come in and try their product before their grand opening on Monday.
The Williamsburg Nutrition menu has several different flavors of protein shakes, teas and even has kid-friendly drinks named after some fun characters. Gillespie said customers will be able to customize their drinks by adding their own flavor combinations or any add-ons to their drink.
Eventually, Gillespie said the shop plans to create custom drinks for the different area schools and other holidays and events.
Williamsburg Nutrition is located at 106 South 3rd Street, Suite 2 in downtown Williamsburg, located beside the Contour Tan Bar. Once they officially open on Monday, Williamsburg Nutrition will be open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gillespie also has another business she is hoping to open soon, which will be located in the upstairs of the same building Williamsburg Nutrition is in. The Body Bar will be a spa offering things like injectables, laser hair removal, facials, dermaplaning, lash extensions, waxing, massage, and more.
