Williamsburg man takes guilty plea in murder of his aunt

WHITLEY COUNTY - A Williamsburg man accused of killing his aunt in 2019 accepted a last-second plea offer that will see him serve 25 years behind bars.
On Monday, Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling confirmed Michael Worley, 43, had accepted the Commonwealth’s plea offer of 25 years in exchange to pleading guilty of murdering his aunt, Wanda Richardson, who was 58 at the time of her death.
“It never undoes the tragedy and heartache this defendant selfishly caused when he stole Wanda Richardson from her family,” Bowling said on Worley pleading guilty. Worley was set to stand trial for the death of Richardson starting Tuesday morning, but his last second plea deal sees the would-be four day trial over before it began.
“No sentence will ever do that; and our heart breaks for the sadness this tragedy has inflicted,” Bowling added. “But it ensures a violent offender is removed from our community, and our streets are safer. Great investigation by Lt. Bobby Freeman, Chief Wayne Bird and the WPD (Williamsburg Police Department).”
According to the 2019 indictment charging Worley with one count of murder, in July of that year officers with the Williamsburg Police Department were dispatched to investigate a reported domestic dispute at a Betty West Road residence.
Upon arrival at the scene, police located the body of Richardson covered in blood laying in the yard outside the home. The Whitley County coroner pronounced Richardson dead at the scene. The indictment alleged Worley had beaten and stabbed Richardson to death. He was arrested at the scene, says the indictment.
Following the incident, family members of Richardson told police that Worley did not live at the residence, but that he would visit occasionally. Police had been called to the residence the night before also to investigate a report of a someone prowling around outside the house.
Worley is scheduled to be formally sentenced February 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.