WILLIAMSBURG — A Whitley County man is headed back to prison following a sentencing hearing last week.
James Allen Anderson, 47, of Williamsburg, was sentenced to 5 years in prison on two unrelated investigations, according to a press release from Williamsburg Police Department.
Last Wednesday, July 13, Anderson pleaded guilty in Whitley Circuit Court to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a hand gun and one count of methamphetamine possession.
Anderson had previously been charged with murder in 2008, according to WPD, and pleaded guilty to an amended manslaughter charge in 2010 which carried a 15-year sentence.
Both of the latest cases were investigated earlier this year. WPD reported that the handgun had been stolen and was returned to its rightful owner.
The investigations were conducted by Officer Chad Foley and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. with assistance from Lt. Brandon White and Officer Daniel Lovitt.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling served as prosecuting attorney.
