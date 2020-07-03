WHITLEY COUNTY - A Williamsburg man facing charges that include the use of a weapon of mass destruction and wanton endangerment charges will have a new lawyer representing him in Whitley County District Court.
Leroy Cupp, 54, was unable to pay for the services of private defense attorney James Wren. As a result, last week, Wren informed Judge Paul Winchester of Cupp's financial situation. Judge Winchester then relieved Wren of his duty as Cupp's attorney, and informed Cupp via telecommunication that he is eligible for a public defender and that one would be contacting him shortly. No further action was taken last Thursday.
Cupp was arrested back in December after the Whitley County Sheriff's office receive complaints the Cupp had explosive devices at his Hemlock Subdivision home.
According to the arrest citation, deputies found metal tubing capped with a wick in a drawer of Cupp's TV stand. The search by deputies also yielded another "more complete" tube with caps and wicks in a black ammo box. The ammo box also contained additional tubing, caps, wicks, and black powder.
"Deputy and KSP (Kentucky State Police) bomb tech were in danger due to devices," reads the arrest citation.
A separate arrest citation stemming from the same incident states that deputies also located a black container with a small baggie containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, and a piece of a pill believed to be Suboxone.
In February, the Whitley County Grand Jury returned a 12 count indictment against Cupp. He currently face one count of use of a weapon of mass destruction in the third-degree. Cupp is facing eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Cupp is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond and is due back in court Aug. 22. at 9 a.m.
