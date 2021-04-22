Williamsburg man indicted for murder of girlfriend

WHITLEY COUNTY - A Williamsburg man arrested in February after police found the remains of a missing woman in a trash can located in the apartment shared by the two was indicted by a Whitley County grand jury Friday.
John P. Meadows, 58, was indicted on one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence for the killing of his girlfriend Donna G. Lay.
Lay had been reported missing on January 27. The Williamsburg Police Department quickly began an investigation into the whereabouts of Lay, who was last seen on January 7.
During their investigation, police were able to learn that Lay received governmental assistance, but that no transactions had been credited to either of her benefits cards within the last month. They also found no activity on the victim’s cell phone during that time either.
Police interviewed Meadows twice before his arrest. Police Chief Wayne Bird said Meadows’ stories during those interviews were inconsistent and seemed suspicious.
Later on, Bird and his department were able to gather enough information to request and be granted a search warrant for Lay’s apartment located on South 10th Street in Williamsburg.
Police began processing the apartment at 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Bird confirmed that during their investigation, police discovered signs of blood and could smell a scent consistent with decomposition.
Officers later located an outdoor trash can wrapped in black plastic and duct tape located behind a closet door. Following a positive indication of human decomposition in the trash can by the department’s K-9s, officers opened the can and found human remains inside.
Bird confirmed the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, and said the medical examiner had determined based on the body’s decomposition, the remains had been in the trash can for approximately three weeks.
Meadows was home at the apartment when WPD began processing the apartment. He was asked to stay at a nearby apartment belonging to friends and family during the investigation.
Once the remains were discovered, Meadows was arrested.
He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
