Williamsburg man arrested for death of 6-year-old child struck by vehicle 

WILLIAMSBURG—A Williamsburg man was arrested over the weekend in connection with the death of his 6-year-old niece.
Christopher Mullins, 40, was arrested on Saturday night after officers responded to a call about a child being run over by a truck at a residence off Highway 1481 in Williamsburg.
According to the arrest citation, Mullins was backing the truck up in the driveway when a child was struck by the vehicle, resulting in severe life-threatening injuries.
“Above subject manifested extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Whitley County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonas Saunders wrote in the citation in reference to Mullins. “He wantonly created a risk of death to the child by backing his vehicle without checking his surroundings and safely clearing the area, resulting in the death of a child.”
Saunders noted in the citation that Mullins was later determined to be under the influence of marijuana at the time, “impairing his ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.”
First responders performed CPR on the girl until Whitley County EMS arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
She was then transported to Baptist Health Corbin where she was treated in the emergency room. The girl was pronounced dead at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday from multiple head trauma due to a motor vehicle collision.
The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Oak Grove and Woodbine fire departments and Whitley County EMS all assisted at the scene.
Mullins was charged with first-degree assault and was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
