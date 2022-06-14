CORBIN — A Williamsburg man is facing several charges after reportedly causing a disturbance early Sunday morning in a Corbin residence where his two children were also.
James Hughes was arrested for two counts of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, second-degree burglary, public intoxication, first-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
Whitley County 911 dispatched Deputy Brentley Patrick and Deputy Mike Lawson to a residence on Devils Creek in Corbin. Dispatch reported a male subject possibly armed was at the residence under the influence causing a disturbance. While en route, dispatch alerted deputies that the subject, Hughes, may be armed with a hammer and was actively attempting to make entry into a bedroom where children were located.
Deputy Patrick arrived and observed the caller waving from a nearby window, according to a press release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department. The deputy made contact with the caller and confirmed Hughes was actively attempting to make entry into their room. Deputy Patrick instructed the caller to hand the children to him through the window and secured the 1-month-old and a 1-year-old child in his patrol car.
Immediately after securing the children it was determined Hughes made entry into the room. The deputy then made contact with Hughes inside of the house where he eventually complied.
According to the press release, it was determined Hughes had been drinking and possibly using illegal drugs based on an investigation. He arrived at the residence and allegedly rammed two vehicles in the driveway, destroyed the front storm door and window. He then proceeded to assault one of the occupants of the home on the front porch prior to the deputy's arrival, according to the press release.
Whitley County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Lawson arrested Hughes. Williamsburg Police Department Officer Dorman Patrick and Greg Rhodes assisted on scene.
