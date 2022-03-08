Williamsburg man arrested by WPD for indictment

WILLIAMSBURG — A Williamsburg man was arrested on Feb. 28 for charges from a December 2021 indictment.
Armando S. Pila, 40, was indicted on Dec. 20 by a Whitley County grand jury for first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.
Williamsburg Police Department Officer Dorman Patrick, Jr. made the arrest.
The investigation is being handled by Kentucky State Police, Post 11. The citation from KSP says the victim told troopers and a member of the Department of Community Based Services that Pila had inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions. The victim "gave very detailed statements, all very similar, to all parties involved," the citation says.
Arraignment is set for March 21 at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.