Williamsburg Main Street program receives national accreditation

The Williamsburg Main Street program was one of 23 statewide programs to recently achieve national accreditation for 2021 after being certified by both Kentucky Main Street and the National Main Street Center.
“Kentucky Main Streets are critical to the success of our local communities and serve as the foundation for generating travel revenue in historic downtowns across the commonwealth,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry in a statement released by the Governor’s office.
“As Kentucky continues to focus our efforts on a safe return to travel, encouraging tourism development in rural communities will continue to play a key role in the commonwealth’s future economic success and recovery,” he added.
Started in 1979 by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office, Kentucky Main Street requires local commitment and financial support from its local community participants. Kentucky Main Street also requires each participant to have a community Main Street director administering the program along with a volunteer board.
Jonathan Wyatt, who serves as the president of Williamsburg Main Street’s volunteer board, said the program has to apply for recertification and accreditation every year. To be reaccredited, Wyatt said the program’s budget, program planning, community involvement, and other factors are reviewed.
“It’s good to know that hard work has been recognized both in state and federally,” said Wyatt. “That’s a good accomplishment for us. I’m really proud of that.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 27 of Kentucky’s Main Street Program communities finished last year strong with a reported $45.5 million cumulative investment in downtown commercial districts in 2020. $28.1 million of that investment came by way of private spending matched by $17.4 million in public improvements. Those same 27 communities saw a net gain of 842 new jobs, 122 new businesses, and 66 rehabilitation projects completed in Main Street Districts.
Even through a difficult past 14 months, Williamsburg’s downtown and Main Street areas were able to see growth by way of several new businesses opening their doors. Over the past year and half, Williamsburg’s downtown area has welcomed the likes of The Butcher’s Pub, The Brick Oven, Cumberland Valley Coffee Shop, Moonbow Mercantile, Moonlight Meat Shop, and PT Pros just to name a few.
The upcoming facade project slated to start this summer, along with contributions from groups like Why Whitley partnering with the city to turn the green space on the corner of Main Street and Third Street into a park, are just a couple of ways the city is moving forward with its downtown revitalization efforts.
“Williamsburg, we know has downtown charm,” said Wyatt. “We are the county seat. We have that homey feel about us. We’re trying to just promote that and promote each other’s businesses. That’s really the vision of restoring downtown and Main Street.”
Wyatt said he would be remiss not to talk about former Williamsburg Main Street Director Nannie Hays, who passed away late last month, and all of the things she did in helping turn Williamsburg’s Main Street Program into what it is.
“She did everything. She made sure that everything was taken care of, as far as making sure everyone was at the events,” he said on Hays. “It’s really a nice tribute to her life’s work really. She would make everyone feel like Williamsburg was their home. She worked really closely with the Mayor and the board of directors just to ensure that feeling of home.”
In honor of Hays, Wyatt along with others have helped start the Nannie L. Hays Memorial Scholarship Fund which will be awarded to Williamsburg High School students. The scholarship’s board of directors include Chase Fields, Nikki Kysar, Wyatt, with Scotty Harrison serving as the fund’s bank representative.
“Part of the application process is what is their service not only to their school, but to their community, as well,” Wyatt explained. “We know Nannie was such an advocate of that. We really wanted to make sure that was part of the application process. That’s something that we think about Nan, when we think about her.”
Contributions to helping fund the scholarship program can be mailed to Hometown Bank,
WHS Alumni/ Nannie Hays Scholarship at PO Box 875 Williamsburg, KY 40769.
