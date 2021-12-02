WILLIAMSBURG — The City of Williamsburg will be kicking off its holiday season with the city’s inaugural Hanging of the Green event this Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. in the recently renovated River Fog Park in downtown Williamsburg.
“It’s basically kind of like a tree-lighting ceremony for the city,” said Williamsburg Main Street Director Jonathan Wyatt. “All downtown will be lit up and that will be our official start to the Christmas season."
Wyatt said the event would be around 15-20 minutes long and would feature placing a wreath on the park’s stage, and that a local pastor would be on hand to read aloud the Christmas Story. Wyatt said “T’was the Night Before Christmas” would also be read aloud and that a community choir would be present to help lead attendees in singing Christmas carols. The event will also feature a brass quartet from the University of the Cumberlands playing Christmas music, said Wyatt.
The event will also feature new Williamsburg-based pop-up shop The Blessed Baker as a vendor, who will be selling refreshments. Wyatt said the Hanging of the Green event would act as the Blessed Baker’s premiere event as well as the first event hosted in River Fog Park located at the intersection of Main Street and Third Street.
The Hanging of the Green event will lead into Peppermint Week, which is a week-long event encouraging Williamsburg’s local businesses to get in on the fun and offer peppermint-themed items and sales.
“We will have different businesses doing different specials,” explained Wyatt. “Like some may have some like peppermint drinks, or peppermint-themed items in their stores,” he added, saying specials and sales would be posted daily throughout the week of December 4-11 on the Williamsburg, KY Main Street’s Facebook page.
On Thursday, December 9, Williamsburg Independent School will be hosting its annual Christmas in a Small Town fundraiser for the school’s band and choir programs beginning at 7 p.m. Wyatt said the fundraising concert would feature 125 students, ranging from 5th-12th grade, performing Christmas music. The school will host a chili supper beginning at 5 p.m. where tickets can be purchased for $5. The concert itself is free to attend. All money raised from the supper will support the school’s band and choir programs.
Next Saturday, Dec. 11, the City of Williamsburg will once again host its annual Christmas parade. Scheduled to start in front of Williamsburg School at 6 p.m., the “It’s a Peppermint Christmas” themed parade will travel down Main Street before dispersing in front of the old Whitley County Court House.
And while he couldn’t provide an exact number of participants already singed up for the parade, Wyatt did say that on Wednesday alone, he received 10 applications from those interested in entering a float into the parade.
“We’re having our final parade meeting next Thursday (Dec. 9),” Wyatt said on one of two mandatory meetings parade participants must attend before Dec. 11. “So, we’ll probably be taking up applications until then. I know the bands and choirs haven’t even filled out all their’s out yet,” he added. “So it’ll be a pretty big parade, we’re hoping.”
Applications for the parade can be picked up at City Hall. As is tradition, floats will be judged in one of three categories: church, business or school. The first place winner of each category will receive $150, while each category’s second place finisher will receive $100 and third place will get $50.
Following the parade, the city will host post-parade activities in Bill Woods Park. Free hot chocolate and apple cider will be provided by the city as guests participate in an ornament exchange. To participate, Wyatt said one would need to bring an ornament in a small bag or gift bag. Numbers will then be assigned to those participating and ornaments will be exchanged at random.
That same night, Bills Wood Park will also host the city’s Memorial Tree service where memorial ornaments can be placed on the park’s tree in honor of someone or something. Wyatt said the ornaments would stay on the tree until after Christmas, at which point folks can visit City Hall to collect their ornaments.
