WILLIAMSBURG—Staff at Williamsburg Independent School can receive additional $200 for being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
All fully vaccinated full-time and part-time employees in the Williamsburg Independent School District are now eligible for a one-time vaccination incentive payment of $200 after the school board voted on Tuesday to match a $100 incentive being offered to fully vaccinated public school employees by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).
Last month, the KDE announced plans to use up to $8.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to provide the $100 incentive to public school employees who have been fully vaccinated by December 1, 2021. This reimbursement is for all employees who previously have been vaccinated, as well as those who have received their full vaccinations by Dec. 1, 2021.
Superintendent Tim Melton noted that COVID-19 vaccination numbers are continuing to increase for the staff of Williamsburg Independent School.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board recognized three students for their recent participation in the Bluegrass Choral Music Festival hosted by the University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts. After playing the video from the festival students Ashlyn Brandenburg, Bonnie Carroll, and Jasmine Stephens were each honored with certificates.
In sticking to their commitment of providing personalized learning to their students, Principal Marc Taylor said the school is taking part in several programs that are helping prepare students for future exams, including the ACT.
Taylor said students recently took the CERT exam, which he said is supposed to work as a predictor for ACT scores.
“What we’ve noticed in studying the data is we obviously need some more assistance for our students in terms of growing their score,” Taylor said. “So, we knew that kind of going into the school year that we were going to possibly be in that situation and what we did in our schedule throughout the building is to create some flex time if you will, to help students with any kind of remediation needs.”
Taylor said a portion of the program, appropriately named “study hall,” will allow teachers to pinpoint exactly where students are having the most trouble in each subject.
Taylor said that data from MAP testing can also be used to help create a plan for what parts of subjects a student needs to be studying through another program the school is taking advantage of.
“I think it will really help us to meet kids where they are and help them the remainder of the school year,” Taylor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.