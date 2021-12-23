WILLIAMSBURG — Parents of Williamsburg Independent students will soon have the option of signing their children up for the school district’s Test to Stay program.
The plan was approved by the Williamsburg’s school board during its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon. Sarah McQueen, PA-C, of DaySpring Health, who partners with the school district in providing medical services to students and staff, called the Test to Stay program a modified quarantine plan. She said the state had handed down guidelines on the program that she recommended Williamsburg follow.
In its most recent supplemental guidance issued in October, the state calls Test to Stay programs opportunities to allow unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 at school to continue with in-person instruction with repeated negative COVID-19 testing.
Part of the state’s requirements for schools implementing Test to Stay programs is the collaboration between the school and a local health department. Both McQueen and Superintendent Tim Melton said DaySpring and Williamsburg had collaborated with the Whitley County Health Department during planning.
“The reason the conversations initially began was, I know the intention of the board and what the board is after and it is our students being in this building and being taught,” Melton said.
The state also requires a universal masking program for schools implementing the Test to Stay modified quarantine. The state says schools and local health departments should work together in identifying individuals who have had close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, and considers close contact occurring when one individual is within six feet of an infectious person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes.
The state makes an exception for its definition of close contact in K-12 classroom settings, however. In that case, the close contact definition excludes students who were at least three feet away from an infected student if both students are wearing masks correctly. The exception does not apply to teachers, staff, or other adults in the indoor classroom settings.
In the Test to Stay model, the state recommends that students be able to continue with in-person instruction and says they may discontinue the modified quarantine on day eight of their modified quarantine if they are symptom-free and receive a negative COVID-19 test on day five, six, or seven. If the test result is positive, the student must be sent home to isolate immediately, the state says.
McQueen said in talking with other school districts across Kentucky, she had learned that districts tested their students at different points. She said some tested in the mornings, while others tested students and staff throughout the day. She said she didn’t see the difference on when students were tested, seeing as how they had already been at school all day and were wearing masks.
“So we would just kind of pull students and staff members aside and just do quick swab,” she said. “We’re going to have a good relationship with Mr. Melton and staff, and kind of have an Excel sheet going so we can keep track of students, make sure they’re testing,” she added. “And we have a consent form for parents that they can sign.” Part of the state’s requirements is that the Test to Stay program be conducted with voluntary informed consent. Melton said a form would be sent home with students that would allow parents the option to accept or deny the opportunity. The state says if consent is withheld or cannot be obtained, the exposed student is not a candidate for the program and must follow standard quarantine protocol, which calls for the person to be self-quarantine away from school for seven days after their exposure. The state says the person may return on day eight, provided they are symptom free and receive a negative COVID-19 test on day five, six or seven. If a student is infected and not tested, they must self-quarantine away from the school for 10 days, the state says.
In other school district business:
-The board approved naming Kim Williams as its board chair and Roger Faulkner as its vice chair for the 2022 school year.
-The board approved its meeting scheduled for 2022. It chose to meet on the third Tuesday of each month, minus its March meeting, which will be held March 29 rather than March 15.
