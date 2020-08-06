WILLIAMSBURG - In a special called meeting Wednesday, the Williamsburg Board of Education approved a new schedule set forth by Superintendent Tim Melton.
The new calendar has Williamsburg school beginning classes on Sept. 8 and ending the year on May 21.
Williamsburg’s schedule will include 161.5 instructional days, with Dec. 18 scheduled to be a half a day. This fulfills the school’s requirement of offering 1,062 instructional hours to its students.
“It’s usually more,” said Melton. “It’s always been set on the 170 [days] and that’s why I wanted to be clear with them in that part. That was the big thing, was making sure [the board] was comfortable with going less than 170 days.”
Like many surrounding school districts, Williamsburg is allowing parents and students to decide whether or not to attend in-person classes. The school is offering its students the opportunity to continue with online learning, similar to the end of last semester.
Melton made sure to include breaks every six weeks or so in the schedule. Breaks include fall break, Thanksgiving break, right after Martin Luther King Jr. day, in the middle of February, followed by spring break. This allows those Williamsburg students, who start off the year online, multiple opportunities to opt back in to in-person classes.
“It still allows for some times for students to opt back in, if they feel comfortable being in seat,” explained Melton. “With where we are at, and where this virus is at, I feel that this would be best to help us to make sure that we can offer in-seat instruction.”
Melton says the school has made attempts to contact each parent and student. From the feedback he’s received, Melton says that about 60% of folks he’s talked to want students to attend in-person classes, while 40% want their students to attend virtually.
Melton also mentioned that the school has worked to take precautionary measures to allow for social distancing once students return in Sept.
