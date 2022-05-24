Williamsburg Independent staff receiving pay raise

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education has followed suit with many other area school districts after approving a raise for their staff during Tuesday night’s monthly meeting.
The Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education unanimously approved a 3 percent pay increase for all certified staff, as well as a $1 per hour raise for all classified staff employed by the district on Tuesday night.
“I would like to say, this has been one of the board goals for this past year and I’m glad that we were able to do this and appreciate the work Mr. (Tim) Melton and Jimmy (Hall) have done to make this happen for our staff,” said Board Chair Kim Williams.
On Tuesday night, Principal Marc Taylor updated board members on all the end of the year activities that the school has participated in, as well as upcoming events for the summer.
“We are actively involved in all of our end of the year activities,” Taylor said, noting prom for the juniors and seniors at the school, Honors Night, Senior Signing Day, Baccalaureate and graduation that just took place on Sunday. “So, sort of putting the final touches on a school year that I don’t know how many of you remember August of last year but we were in a different position in August and September in terms of the pandemic than we are today, hopefully that's where we continue. And so, it’s been an interesting year but it’s been one that I think our students and our teachers have done a really good job with overcoming and doing the very best that they can.”
Taylor said he was proud of the students’ work on state testing, which finished up last week, and now school staff and administration are turning their focus toward next school year.
“Summer looks to be extremely busy with summer school and those kinds of things and already starting to interview and hire for posted positions for next year, so we’re trying to get ahead of that as well,” he said. “Just trying to end this year while we’re starting next year already, so the work continues.”
Superintendent Tim Melton said he was also proud of the work he has seen from the students and staff this school year as he looks forward to the 2022-23 school year.
“We’ve had a very, very productive year and we’re ready to push forward with what we’re doing,” Melton said.
