WILLIAMSBURG — In a special-called meeting Tuesday night, the Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education met to approve the district’s property tax rates for the year.
Board members accepted the 4% increase tax rate for real property at 43.5 cents per $100 of assessed value and personal property tax rate at 49.9 cents per $100 assessed value.
“It will be an additional $31,000 in revenue,” said Superintendent Tim Melton.
The rate represents a 4% increase in revenue, rather than an actual 4% rate increase.
Last year, the real property tax rate sat at 45.3 cents and tangible property tax sat at 49.9 cents. Tax rates have fluctuated for the school since 2016, when they sat at 53 cents for both real and tangible properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.