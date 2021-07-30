Williamsburg Independent preparing for Aug. 25 start date

WILLIAMSBURG - School district administration and staff are hard at work preparing for the upcoming school year, Principal Marc Taylor told the Williamsburg School Board Tuesday afternoon.
In order to better prepare for the school year, Taylor said the district has scheduled dates and times for parents and students to stop by and fill-out registration paper work. A full list of times and dates schedule for each grade can be found on the school district’s Facebook page.
Taylor also said Williamsburg will host an open house from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on August 23. The first day of school is scheduled for August 25. However, high school students looking for extra help in preparing for the ACT can stop by and attend Williamsburg’s ACT bootcamp scheduled for the first two weeks in August (Aug. 2-13). The bootcamp is open to Williamsburg High School students.
“We had a couple staff members that have actually went through training with TorchPrep, who we are partnered with to do our ACT Prep,” said Taylor.
The school district has also worked on expanding dual credit opportunities for students and have managed to build those opportunities into students’ schedules. Also built into daily schedules are what Taylor is currently referring to as “flex time,” which allows students an opportunity to meet with a school staff member or official in an advisory type setting. This will give the student the opportunity to discuss school related matters, stressors and other matters they may be facing with “a trusted adult” in the school system, Taylor said.
Superintendent Tim Melton later informed the board that Williamsburg is continuing its Williamsburg Virtual Academy as an option for students next school year.
He also updated the board on changes taking place outside of the school building. Thanks to a $48,000 grant through the Steele-Reese Foundation, Melton said the school district was able to purchase new equipment and structures for the elementary and preschool/kindergarten playgrounds. However, similar to other construction projects, COVID has also caused a delay in the turnaround time for Williamsburg’s playground project.
“What was supposed to be a six-seven week turnaround is now a 14-16 maybe 18 week turnaround,” Melton explained. “So our students won’t have them at the beginning [of the school year], but they will be there and they’re going to get a lot of use out of them.”
Melton said the school was also working on constructing a pavilion on an already poured concrete slab to provide shade and space for the occasional outdoor class.
“We are putting a fencing up there, we’re making sure that we have basketball court, basket goals, four square court out there, and then like I said, a place for shade,” he added, saying he hoped to have all of the new amenities in place by October.
Melton also said the district had been in talks with distributors and that he believes that by the end of the calendar year, new furniture for kindergarten, first grade, second grade, and the school’s media center could be installed.
“Those are areas that we want to address,” Melton said. “As we move through this, we are very fortunate that some monetary opportunities have opened up. I thank Steele-Reese for the money that we received,” he added. “We’re trying to use it on items that we know that are going to be durable and going to last the course of time.”
Later in the meeting, the board approved the school district’s updated policies and procedures, and in doing so did away with the district’s corporal punishment policy.
“There are many other ways and many other means that we are able to help children and we need to make sure that’s what we’re doing,” Melton said. “That’s kind of where society is moving and if the board is fine with that, we’ll submit that and that will be a change in our policies,” he added before board members cast their votes on the updates.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a contract between the school district and the Williamsburg Police Department that would see a second school resource officer (SRO) placed at Williamsburg for the 2021-2022 school year.
-Approved creating three Parent Involvement Liaison positions; one for the elementary level, one for the middle school level, and one for the high school level.
Melton said the decision to create the positions comes as a way to increase parent involvement within the school. The position will help draw interest into the school’s PTO program and will be paid through a stipend, similar to athletic coaches at the school.
-Approved a professional development (PD) stipend for teachers who exceed the 24-hour PD requirement.
-Approved the the updated 2021-2022 salary schedules with the Parent Involvement Liaison and additional PD hours added.
-Approved separate agreements between the district and Chelsey Tyree for occupational therapy services; Reba Moore for psychological evaluation services; and CORA Physical Therapy for its services.
-Approved participating in the CEP Program for free student lunches for the 2021-2022 school year.
-Approved the memorandum agreement between WISD and Berea College for the 2021-2022 school year.
-Approved the Kentucky Read to Achieve grant.
-Moved into executive session for the purpose of reviewing the applications for the interim board position. No official action was taken.
