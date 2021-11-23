WILLIAMSBURG—Students and staff at Williamsburg Independent School will continue wearing masks inside the building and on the school buses for at least another month.
During last Tuesday’s monthly meeting, the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education made the decision to leave the current Return/Stay-in-School plan in place that the district has which says that all students, staff and visitors must wear masks at all times while inside the school building, as well as on the buses. The board of education will be reviewing the current plan, including their mask policy, during their December meeting.
On Tuesday, board members recognized students for their testing scores with certificates for their achievement.
During Tuesday’s meeting Principal Marc Taylor discussed the middle and high school’s new flex period, called “Sting period,” to allow students who are struggling academically an opportunity to get caught up.
“We knew this was going to happen, we knew we were going to have students to come back that were going to not be really where they needed to be, so we’ve built this time in in hopes of, or really in the vision of, that was to be able to have time in the day to address kids’ needs,” Taylor said.
Taylor said this period will be used to remediate students failing or not quite mastering a subject.
“We’re trying to catch kids up and meet them where they’re at,” Taylor said.
